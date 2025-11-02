Southeast DC shooting leaves man dead; suspect in custody
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning in Southeast Washington.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call about a shooting at 8:52 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found an adult male who was unconscious and not breathing due to a gunshot wound. Despite efforts by DC Fire and EMS, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are currently leading the investigation, and a suspect is in custody.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
What we don't know:
Details about the suspect's identity and the motive behind the shooting have not been released as of this time.
The Source: Information from the Metropolitan Police Department.