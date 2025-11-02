Southeast DC shooting leaves man dead; suspect in custody

article

The Brief A man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning. The incident occurred on the 3000 block of P Street Southeast. Police have a suspect in custody and are investigating.



Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning in Southeast Washington.

Police investigate shooting death

What we know:

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at 8:52 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found an adult male who was unconscious and not breathing due to a gunshot wound. Despite efforts by DC Fire and EMS, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are currently leading the investigation, and a suspect is in custody.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

What we don't know:

Details about the suspect's identity and the motive behind the shooting have not been released as of this time.