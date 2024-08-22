Southeast DC public school abruptly closes days before classes start

It’s down to the wire for some D.C. parents after their children’s school abruptly shut down, leaving them without a classroom just days before the academic year starts.

Eagle Academy Public Charter School in Southeast D.C. is closing its doors after two decades leaving families scrambling to find another school for their children.

Teachers have until tomorrow to clear out their classrooms and families now have to find another option for their children by Monday.

In a letter that was sent to families, they’re being urged to call 202-328-2660 to learn about available school options. Families are told they can also call My School DC at 202-888-6336.

Enrollment fairs for currently enrolled students at Eagle Academy are being held Thursday through Saturday and job fairs for teachers Thursday and Friday.

The Eagle Academy School Board informed the D.C. Public Charter School Board that it has relinquished its charter and without a charter, the school was forced to close.

It reportedly comes after the District’s Public Charter School Board rejected a proposal from Friendship Public Charter School to acquire Eagle Public Charter School.

Some parents in the area say they’re shocked that the school would do this.

"I would be livid, to say the least," Southeast D.C. resident Tracie Dow said. "Very very upset, again, just at the timing of all of this. Just thinking that there had to be, at some point…you knew this was coming or looming. Just give us some kind of heads up."

A letter sent home to families blames fiscal mismanagement for the closure.

Dr. Rebecca Good, a retired superintendent, says families do have the option to go to their home school.

"Every child is part of a homeschool district for their local public school. So there is that option, because they can’t be turned away," Good said.

FOX 5 reached out to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office and they tell us they are quote "taking immediate action, mobilizing our agencies to identify open seats in our system and help affected families quickly find the school best suited to serve their children."

About 665 students are reportedly impacted. FOX 5 also asked Mayor Bowser’s office about the timeline and such short notice.