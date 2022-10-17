Southeast DC man mistakenly cremated by funeral home, says family

A Southeast D.C. widow says her husband was mistakenly cremated by Stewart Funeral Home before his viewing.

"I specifically told him that I’m looking for a viewing of his body, and a service. And his wish was to be cremated," said Risa Washington-Bowlding. "They told me I asked for a memorial service. I didn’t ask for a memorial service. Because I wanted the family to see him for the last time."

Peter Washington was the last surviving member of his immediate family, who wanted to have a viewing so extended family from out of town could come and pay their final respects, according to Washington-Bowlding.

"I wanted to see him. Not only him, but the rest of the family, the friends, the coworkers. And we didn’t get a chance to do that, and that hurt me more," said Washington-Bowlding. "I was devastated. I didn’t see my loved one. I didn’t see the man that I married for the last time. That’s all I asked for."

The family said they picked out a casket and had multiple conversations about the service. When Washington-Bowlding dropped a suit off for Peter last Tuesday, she says no one from the funeral home told her that her husband had been cremated the week prior.

When the family arrived for a viewing this past Friday, they learned he'd been cremated nine days earlier.

"It was nothing that she wanted, nothing that the whole family talked about, and to do that was just absurd," said Donna Hill, Peter's niece.

Washington-Bowlding says Stewart Funeral tried to convey to her she signed up for a visitation and memorial service and not a viewing, but she says she was clear through the whole process about what she wanted.

"He was like ‘this is what you signed’, but this isn’t what I asked for. That’s not what I asked for. I asked for a viewing, service, and then he is to be cremated. I was so torn up behind it," said Washington-Bowlding. "Everybody there was torn up behind it, because it came from everywhere."

Stewart Funeral Home told Fox 5 "they are dealing directly with the family and have no comment at this time."