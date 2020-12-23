Southeast DC man charged after infant arrives at hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

A Southeast D.C. man is facing felony charges after an infant arrived a local hospital with what police described as "life-threatening injuries."

D.C. police responded to the hospital around 1:12 p.m. on Monday. They said the child had suffered "visible trauma."

Investigators say 25-year-old Donovan Gilchrist of Southeast was responsible for the child’s severe injuries, which were inflicted inside a residence in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

They charged him with first-degree cruelty to children.

