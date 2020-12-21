Arrest made in cold case murder 10 years after DC mother vanished

D.C. police have made an arrest in a cold case murder 10 years after a mother vanished from her home as her kids were sleeping.

According to court records, the man police say killed 24-year-old Unique Harris was named early on in the investigation, interviewed several times and was wearing a GPS monitor that confirmed he was at Harris’ apartment overnight when she disappeared.

Isaac Moye, 43, of SE, was arrested last week and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

On Oct. 9, 2010, Harris was in her apartment on Hartford St. SE with her two sons, who were four and five years old, and their 10-year-old cousin.

The boys told police they watched a movie with Harris, went to bed and when they woke up, the apartment was in disarray and she was gone.

Harris is presumed dead even though her body still has never been found.

FOX 5 spoke to Harris’ mother in 2016.

"The last words I said to Unique was, 'I love you Yukee Pookie.' That's my nickname for her," said Valencia Harris. "We had a nice conversation on the phone. The boys were rambunctious on the background."

According to arrest records, early in the investigation, Valencia Harris told police she received information that Moye (identified by his nickname ‘Iceburg’) had something to do with her daughter’s disappearance.

Police interviewed him in 2011, 2016 and 2018.

In 2017, his DNA was confirmed on a couch cushion in Harris’ apartment.

His arrest affidavit states that he and Harris talked by phone 13 times on Oct. 9, 2010.

One of the last pieces of information in the 25-page document says that Moye was being monitored by a GPS tracking device when Harris went missing and was at her apartment building.

"The records continuously indicate that he was present at that location throughout the night," reads the affidavit.

It says that tracking records indicate at 7:20 a.m. Oct. 10, Moye left the apartment building and "walked back to a wooded area alongside his address at 2300 of Good Hope Rd. SE."

It’s unclear when investigators obtained this information.

In 2017, a new detective was assigned to the case that re-interviewed witnesses. At that time, Harris’ son, who was five at the time of her disappearance, told investigators new information-that he believed he had seen "Iceburg" in the apartment with his mom before she disappeared and heard arguing and then her muffled scream.

The affidavit also states that in Oct. 2020, investigators interviewed a witness in custody who says Moye told him there was a missing girl "but that they will never get him (Moye) because he (Moye) did it the right way so they will never figure it out."