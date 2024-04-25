In the case against a D.C. massage therapist who attracted clients through a popular app, a whistleblower claims to have notified the app about potential safety risks associated with the therapist. Those warnings were allegedly ignored.

Juan Del Risco Hernandez, 50, was ultimately arrested and charged with first-degree and second-degree sex abuse of a client in two separate incidents in Northwest D.C.; one last May and another last October.

Soothe accused of ignoring warnings about DC masseur charged with sexual assault

An attorney told FOX 5 that two days ago, he was retained by a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Del Risco Hernandez back in October 2022.

That was a whole year before he was accused of assaulting two women, ultimately leading to his February arrest.

Featured article

This most recent alleged victim says she complained to Soothe about Hernandez’s behavior.

She says Soothe did nothing about it.

Instead, after the complaint, Hernandez continued to do business using the app and ultimately was accused of sexually assaulting two women, leading to his arrest.

Soothe accused of ignoring warnings about DC masseur charged with sexual assault

FOX 5 reached out to Soothe, but have not heard back.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating these latest accusations and are apparently in contact with this latest reported victim – who believes the Soothe app is a danger to the community.

In a statement to FOX 5, she said: "What happened to me at the hands of the Soothe massage therapist was dehumanizing and terrifying, but what makes me truly sick is that after I told Soothe about this incident, Soothe allowed this predator to stay on the platform which he used to assault other women. That absolutely never should have happened."

Detectives are urging anyone who has had contact with Hernandez and believe they are a victim to call the Sexual Assault Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.