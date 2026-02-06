Sonny Jurgensen, Washington football legend and Hall of Fame quarterback, dies at 91

Sonny Jurgensen, the Hall of Fame quarterback who became one of Washington’s most beloved sports figures, has died at 91.

The Commanders announced his death Friday.

"Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington football," the team said in a statement online. "He was a giant of the game, and a beloved part of our team's identity. Our hearts and prayers are with Sonny's family, friends and everyone who loved him."

Jurgensen spent 11 of his 18 NFL seasons in Washington and later became a fixture in the broadcast booth, working 38 more years as a radio analyst. In all, he spent 55 years with the organization.

Washington Redskins Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen looks downfield in a 1968 game at RFK Stadium. (Photo by Nate Fine/Getty Images)

His family released the following statement:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Sonny Jurgensen.

We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm, but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the legends in Canton. But to those of us who knew him beyond the stadium lights, he was the steady, humorous, and deeply loving heart of our family.

He lived with deep appreciation for the teammates, colleagues, and friends he met along the way. While he has taken his final snap, his legacy will remain an indelible part of the city he loved and the family he built.

We are comforted by the knowledge that he brought joy to so many. This weekend as we enjoy the game that he loved so much, join us and raise a glass, share a story and a smile, as we celebrate the extraordinary life of a man who was, to us, the greatest of all time."