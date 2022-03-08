Son out of hospital, charged with killing George Mason professor father in Fairfax County: police

The man police say stabbed and killed his father in their Fairfax County home has been charged with his murder.

Axel Buschmann

Police say 26-year-old Axel Buschmann was arraigned Monday after being released from the hospital. He faces second degree murder charges and is being held without bond in the killing of his father, 59-year-old Michael Buschmann.

Police say the incident happened March 3 the victim's home on Palace Green Way in Vienna.

At a press conference last week, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers received multiple calls after neighbors spotted a man covered in blood walking shirtless down the street. The man who neighbors spotted, police say, was the 26-year-old son. The victim was found dead at the scene.

Michael Buschmann was a professor at George Mason University. According to the school's website, he served as the chair of the bioengineering department within the college of engineering and computing.