Something in the Water 2022: What you can and can't bring to festival

The Something in the Water music festival planners launched the event app and updated the website on Tuesday, revealing more information ticket holders had been pining for.

The app shows a map of the three-day festival, that includes rideshare and box office location information.

On the website, there is now a long list of allowed and prohibited items.

ALLOWED ITEMS

Mobile phones

Non-professional cameras (Go Pros & Flip Cams ok)

Baby strollers

Sunglasses and hats

Sunblock lotion (cream ok, no aerosol sprays)

CLEAR Bags, Fanny packs, and Hip bags UNDER 14" x 11" x 5" (single compartment bags only)

Clutch Purses / small Clutch Bags

Hydration packs, i.e. CamelBaks (Must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets)

Cigarettes (Must be sealed)

E-Cigs and Vape Pens

No AVP/Mods or Liquid Refills for Vapes Lighters (no Zippo’s)

Ear Plugs

Chapstick / Lip Balm (MUST BE SEALED)

Feminine Hygiene Items (MUST BE SEALED)

Eye Drops (MUST BE SEALED)

Hand Sanitizer and Baby Wipes Gum and mints

Makeup

Medication (Over-The-Counter medications are subject to guidelines)

Documented Service Animals (must have Paper Documentation)

Water Bottles (Empty, Plastic, Reusable, non-metal, 32 oz, 1 per guest)

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Firearms, ammunition, or weapons of any kind (including knives), will be permitted access into Something in the Water event venues

drones or UAV flying devices

Illegal substances drugs or drug paraphernalia of any kind **including Cannabis**

large bags or backpacks OVER 14" x 11" x 5" (single compartment bags only)

professional cameras (SLR/DSLR, detachable lens) NO outside food or beverage

fireworks or explosives

aerosol products (including spray sunscreen, deodorant) NO selfie sticks or tripods

sharpies, markers or paint pens

flyers, samples, giveaways or promotional Items

metal, steel or aluminum water bottles (empty, clear, plastic bottles ok) NO chairs (including inflatables and beanbags)

blankets NO coolers

air horns, noisemakers, Bluetooth/aux speakers or instruments NO audio recording devices

laser pointers

hoverboards, scooters, skateboards, roller skates, roller blades, or bikes (inside the venue) NO pepper spray or mace

umbrellas/parasols NO misters

binoculars

radios or walkie talkies NO tents

glass in any form

laptops, MacBook’s, or tablets NO wallet chains or spiked clothing

Hi-Visibility Vests or any clothing that could be considered to imitate Event Staff uniform (for non-event staff), or Emergency Services

flags or totems

NO animals except for service animals assisting an individual with a disability. "Comfort," "therapy" or "emotional support" animals do not meet the definition of a service animal and are not permitted entry to the Event.

There is also a disclaimer that reads: This list may be modified at any time and additional items may be prohibited at the discretion of law enforcement or security officials.

Despite the updates, there are still some frustrations regarding the amount of tickets that have been sold. Organizer have not shared a headcount.

FOX 5 spoke with Virginia Department of Emergency Management Chief Deputy State Coordinator Erin Sutton, who in a previous role helped coordinate the 2019 Something in the Water Music Festival in Virginia Beach.

Sutton said the planners then also had the same pre-event communication issues they appear to have now, and those communication issues also drew safety concerns and questions from ticket holders.

"I know the front facing is not as easy and there are frustrations," Sutton told FOX 5. "There were frustrations in Hampton Roads, as well, that they had to handle the same message, the same challenges. But at the end of the day it was a very successful event and safe because the people behind the scenes were doing the communications like they needed to."

Sutton also mentioned that people paying attention to the app and event website was crucial day-of when Virginia Beach leaders had to move people off the beach due to dangerous weather.

There are several other events around the District this week and weekend. A spokesperson with D.C.'s Department of Homeland Security and Security Management told FOX 5 police and fire have the resources and staffing they need to support events taking place across the city.