Something in the Water 2022: Questions linger days away from festival

The Something in the Water music festival is just four days away and the build-out is still underway and details are still emerging about the event.

D.C. leaders say new information coming in just days before is standard for major events in the District.



We still don’t know the lineup. When we asked city officials, they say festival organizers plan to release it this week — which means sometime today, tomorrow, Wednesday or Thursday. The festival starts Friday.

FOX 5 has been told the last-minute nature of the release of the lineup is due to more music acts being added. We also don’t know how many tickets have been purchased, although we were able to find out how many people are expected to attend.

Based on the permit — FOX 5 has learned the District is expecting 50,000 attendees.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The entrance and exit gates were just revealed on Monday. The city says attendees should enter on 7th street and exit on 4th street. The music festival takes place on Independence Avenue.

There are several street closures, some starting Monday. The streets closed are listed on the DC police website, but there is no map.

FOX 5 spoke with the District’s Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio and asked why there’s a delay in getting all this information out to the public with this major festival less than a week away. He insists this is normal procedure.

We also asked about the status of permits. The District says they’re all in place.

Yet, we did speak with the National Park Service, and they tell us they’re still awaiting a permit for a Sunday church service at West Potomac Park that is part of the festival.

FOX 5 has reached out to Something in the Water organizers but has yet to hear back.





