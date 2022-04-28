Something in the Water 2022: Here's how DMV locals can get tickets early

Pharrell's Something in the Water music festival will take place in Washington, D.C. this summer, and DMV residents have the opportunity to secure their tickets with special pre-sales.

The festival will take place June 17-19. This year, the festivities will be expanded to three stages, in the heart of the nation’s capital, directly on Independence Avenue and its adjacent streets.

Three-day passes for the 2022 festival will go on sale to the public beginning Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m.

2022 Loyalty Pre-sale

Fans who purchased SITW passes for previous years will have an exclusive presale for the 2022 festival through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m.

All prior SITW pass purchasers should have received a loyalty code at the email address associated with their prior pass purchase.

Each presale code is good for a one-time use. There is a maximum limit of four passes per purchase. Available only for a limited time while supplies last.

Virginia Locals Only Pre-sale

Virginia residents will have special access to a presale taking place Friday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Residents can purchase festival passes in person at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at the Virginia Beach box office. The pre-sale is restricted to VA zip codes. Fees are waived for the in-person purchase.

Passes are only available while supplies last.

DC Locals Only Pre-sale

D.C. residents will have special access to a pre-sale taking place Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Residents with a valid ID can purchase festival passes in person at the Entertainment & Sports Arena box office. The pre-sale is restricted to DC zip codes. Fees are waived for the in-person purchase.

Passes are only available while supplies last. Purchasers must present a valid D.C. resident ID.

Wristband shipping will begin in May. Fans will get an email update once their order has been fulfilled that includes their tracking number.

For more information on SITW pre-sales, click here.