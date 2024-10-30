Some Virginia Republican voters say economy is biggest issue they’re voting on

Now officially less than a week away from the 2024 elections, FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez visited Amphora Diner in Fairfax County where she heard from several Republican voters who say the economy is the biggest issue they’re voting on.

While the Commonwealth has a Republican governor at the helm, Virginia did go blue in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

In Fairfax County, where FOX 5 heard from mostly Republican voters –Fairfax County is also where the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Gerry Connolly, is expected to re-win his 11th Congressional District seat.

Former President Donald Trump says Virginia is still in play. Both Republicans and Democrats have been encouraging voters to head to the polls early this time around.

Early in-person voting in Virginia figures have not surpassed 2020 figures, according to the state’s board of elections.

Early in-person voting ends for Virginia on Saturday, November 2nd and then comes Election Day.