Kamala Harris’ campaign claims over 75,000 attended Ellipse rally

Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign claimed more than 75,000 people attended her Tuesday rally on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C.

"Over 75,000 Americans turned out for Kamala Harris," read the post to X along with a 12-second video that showed the massive size of the crowd.

Harris delivered her campaign’s "closing argument" near the White House and Washington Monument from the same spot in the nation’s capital where Republican Donald Trump helped incite a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Look, we know who Donald Trump is. He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election," she said at the rally. Trump, she added, "has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other."

"This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better," she said, branding Trump a "petty tyrant" and "wannabe dictator."

Harris went on to list key policy goals, including expanding Medicare coverage of home health care, boosting the supply of housing in the country and working to restore nationwide access to abortion.

Less than 48 hours earlier inside Madison Square Garden, Trump called his Democratic opponent "a trainwreck who has destroyed everything in her path." His allies on stage labeled Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" and made a baseless claim that Harris, a former prosecutor and senator who is trying to become the first woman to be elected president, had begun her career as a prostitute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.