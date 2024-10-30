Expand / Collapse search

Kamala Harris’ campaign claims over 75,000 attended Ellipse rally

Updated  October 30, 2024 11:52am EDT
Kamala Harris urges voters to reject Trump’s efforts to sow division and fear at DC rally

Kamala Harris stood before an overflowing crowd near the White House on Tuesday and promised Americans she would fight for them every day as she urged voters to reject Donald Trump’s efforts to sow division and fear, declaring, "It doesn’t have to be this way."

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign claimed more than 75,000 people attended her Tuesday rally on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C.

"Over 75,000 Americans turned out for Kamala Harris," read the post to X along with a 12-second video that showed the massive size of the crowd.

VP Harris makes final pitch to voters on Ellipse

Vice President Kamala Harris billed her speech on the Ellipse Tuesday as her "closing argument." A massive crowd came to watch and FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal was there.

Harris delivered her campaign’s "closing argument" near the White House and Washington Monument from the same spot in the nation’s capital where Republican Donald Trump helped incite a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Look, we know who Donald Trump is. He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election," she said at the rally. Trump, she added, "has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other."

"This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better," she said, branding Trump a "petty tyrant" and "wannabe dictator."

Harris went on to list key policy goals, including expanding Medicare coverage of home health care, boosting the supply of housing in the country and working to restore nationwide access to abortion.

Less than 48 hours earlier inside Madison Square Garden, Trump called his Democratic opponent "a trainwreck who has destroyed everything in her path." His allies on stage labeled Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" and made a baseless claim that Harris, a former prosecutor and senator who is trying to become the first woman to be elected president, had begun her career as a prostitute.

Kamala Harris fired back on Tuesday, declaring that Donald Trump's divisive tactics and fear-mongering are "not who we are," as she delivered her closing campaign message from the very spot where the former president incited the Capitol insurrection in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.