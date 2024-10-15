How to vote early in Virginia

Early voting is underway in Virginia – the first state in the nation to allow in-person early voting in the 2024 presidential election.

Voters wishing to cast their ballots early for the Nov. 5, 2024, general election can do so from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2.

Where you can vote early

You can vote early at your local registrar’s office beginning Friday, Sept. 20 and ending the Saturday before Election Day.

Officials advise checking your registration status online or by calling before visiting your local registrar’s office to vote.

The Virginia Department of Elections says you do not have to have a reason or fill out an application to vote early.

Voters must provide their name, address and show an acceptable form of ID

How to Vote in Virginia:

Voting by mail:

Virginia began absentee voting Friday . Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The voter’s county must receive a ballot application by Oct. 25, and that ballot must be submitted by Nov. 5. An emergency absentee ballot may be requested until Nov. 4, but some restrictions apply.

Early in-person voting:

Early in-person voting also began Friday, and will continue through Nov. 2. Absentee ballots can be submitted in-person through Election Day.

Voter registration:

Virginia residents who desire to vote must register by Oct. 15, though they may register until Election Day and vote using a provisional ballot.

FOX News has identified two key down ballot races in Virginia to keep an eye on this election season:

Virginia’s 2nd District:

Virginia’s 2nd district was one of the most closely watched races in 2022 and a Republican flip. Congresswoman Jen Kiggans faces US Navy veteran and small businesswoman Missy Cotter Smasal this time in a military-heavy district that includes Virginia Beach.

Virginia’s 7th District:

The north central 7th district stayed in Democratic hands in 2022 thanks to Abigail Spanberger’s strong brand, but she is vacating the seat at the end of this term to run for governor. This will be a face-off between two Army veterans: Democrat Eugene Vindman and Republican Derrick Anderson.