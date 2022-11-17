Some residents remain unaccounted for after explosion at Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg

Some residents of Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Montgomery County remain unaccounted for Thursday after an explosion rocked the complex Wednesday morning leaving as many as 13 hurt and causing considerable damage to several buildings.

The fire and explosion were reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the apartment community in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg. Large plumes of smoke rose from the buildings where the blast was centered.

Fire officials say buildings 826 and 828 suffered substantial damage in the explosion. In total, residents in 24 units in the complex were displaced. The unaccounted for residents live in a unit in building 826.

As many as 13 people sought medical attention following the explosion. Two of the victims suffered critical injuries and were hospitalized after the blast. As many as four people remain hospitalized Thursday morning.

Efforts to clean up the damage are expected to take several days. Officials say a crane was moved onto the scene Wednesday night to help stabilize the damaged buildings.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Explosion at Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg

Some displaced residents began moving back in Wednesday. Department of Health and Human Services officials have set up a fundraiser website and shelter to help the displaced residents. Residents in need, can find the shelter at nearby Bohrer Park, located at 506 South Frederick Avenue. The Red Cross is also assisting those displaced.

The Potomac Oaks Condominiums explosion is the second major apartment complex explosion in Montgomery County this year.

In March 2022, an explosion at the Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road in Silver Spring injured several people and displaced over 100 adults and children. That explosion was caused by a maintenance worker who accidentally cut a gas line.

In August 2016, an explosion killed seven people, including two children, and left many more injured at the Flower Branch apartments in Silver Spring. National Transportation Safety Board officials said a mercury service regulator that was not connected to its vent line was the source of a gas leak that led to that deadly explosion and fire.