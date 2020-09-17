Some rain with temperatures in the 70s today

Plenty of cloud cover today as remnants of Tropical Storm Sally pass well south of the metro area.

While the heaviest rain will affect the Carolinas, measurable rain is anticipated across parts of Virginia and Southern Maryland.

Around the beltway, we expect to be brushed with some late afternoon showers that may linger through the evening into early Friday.

Temperatures will range from 70 to 76, and it will be cooler south of D.C. as a result of the rain from Sally.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it’s a true taste of Fall with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the mid 60s with 40s at night.

