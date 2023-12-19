Some frustration among Metro commuters amid Red Line closures
WASHINGTON - Conflicting information, long shuttle lines, and technical problems caused frustration among some Red Line commuters amid the start of closures that will last to the end of the year.
The two-week construction project to perform major safety repairs to the transit system began Monday.
There will be no Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place from Monday, Dec. 18 through Saturday, Dec. 30. Additional schedule changes will disrupt service in other ways.
"Credibility is based on honesty," said Metro General Manager Randy Clarke in a post to X, formerly Twitter. Clarke called Monday’s service to the Red Line "bad" and said "we own that."
"Team worked very hard to isolate an arching issue that stretched the planned shuttle. Apologies to those impacted. We are doing a review to improve."
FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with passengers about the service Tuesday morning. "So far, so good," said one rider who added she was on time because there were plenty of shuttles available. Another commuter said she plans to use Uber on the way home to avoid expected delays. "It was a disaster yesterday, but I think it’s going to be better today," another passenger said.
METRO RED LINE CLOSURES SUMMARY
- No Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place from Monday, Dec. 18 through Saturday, Dec. 30. Farragut North will be closed, and no Red Line service will be available at Metro Center (upper level). Normal service will operate on all other lines serving 97 of Metro’s 98 rail stations.
- Trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will continue to provide service to Metro Center. Customers will be able to access the station at both entrances on 12th Street NW, while the entrances on G Street NW at 11th and 13th streets will be closed to accommodate equipment and work crews.
- Customers traveling to Gallery Place will be able to use the Red Line from Glenmont. The Yellow and Green lines will provide normal service.
- During construction only Farragut North will be closed for the entire duration of the project and frequent shuttle buses will run to every station affected.
- From Friday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 24, Metro will extend the work zone with no Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Union Station. Farragut North and Judiciary Square stations will be closed and Red Line service will be unavailable on the upper level at Metro Center and Gallery Place. Additionally, the Gallery Place entrance at 9th & G streets NW will be closed.
Free Shuttle Service
Shuttles will operate every 6-8 minutes during Metrorail operating hours:
December 18-21 and 25-30, 2023
- No Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place
- Farragut North closed
- Metro Center no Red Line service (upper level); Blue, Orange and Silver lines normal service
- Trains will operate in two segments:
- Between Shady Grove and Dupont Circle every 8 -10 minutes
- Between Gallery Place and Glenmont every 10 -12 minutes
- Free shuttle buses replace trains.
Shuttle 1: Express service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place.
Boarding locations:
Dupont Circle – Boards at the station’s north entrance at Connecticut Ave & Q St NW
Gallery Place – Boards at the station’s north entrance at 7th & H streets NW (by Chinese Friendship Archway)*
*Wheelchair accessible vehicle available at 7th Street NW between F & G streets
Shuttle 2: Express service between Dupont Circle and Farragut West.
Boarding locations:
Dupont Circle – Boards at the station’s south entrance at 19th St & Dupont Circle NW
Farragut West – Boards at the station’s west entrance at 18th & I streets NW
Shuttle 3: Local service between Dupont Circle, Farragut North, Metro Center, and Gallery Place.
Boarding locations:
Dupont Circle – Boards at the station’s north Entrance at Connecticut Ave & Q St NW
Farragut North – Boards at station’s north entrance (by Mayflower Hotel) at Connecticut & L streets NW
Metro Center – Boards at the station’s north entrance at 12th & G streets NW
Gallery Place – Boards at the station’s north entrance at 7th & H streets NW (by Chinese Friendship Archway)*
*Wheelchair accessible vehicle available at 7th Street NW between F & G streets
The weekend of December 22-24, 2023
- No Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Union Station
- Farragut North and Judiciary Square closed
- Metro Center: no Red Line service (upper level); Blue, Orange and Silver lines normal service
- Gallery Place: no Red Line service (upper level); Green and Yellow lines normal service
- Trains will operate in two segments:
- Between Shady Grove and Dupont Circle every 8-10 minutes.
- Between Union Station and Glenmont every 8-10 minutes.
- Farragut North, Metro Center (upper level), Gallery Place (upper level), Judiciary Square closed
- Free shuttle buses replace trains.
Shuttle 1: Express service every 6-8 minutes between Dupont Circle and Union Station.
Boarding locations:
Dupont Circle – Boards at the station’s north entrance at Connecticut Ave & Q St NW
Union Station – Boards at Massachusetts Ave & E St NE*
*Wheelchair accessible vehicle available at First & G streets NE entrance
Shuttle 2: Express service between Dupont Circle and Farragut West
Boarding locations:
Dupont Circle – Boards at the station’s north entrance at Connecticut Ave & Q St NW
Farragut West – Boards at the station’s west entrance at 18th & I streets NW
Shuttle 3: Local service between Dupont Circle, Farragut North, Metro Center, Gallery Place, Judiciary Sq, and Union Station.
Boarding locations:
Dupont Circle – Boards at the station’s north Entrance at Connecticut Ave & Q St NW
Farragut North – Boards at station’s north entrance (by Mayflower Hotel) at Connecticut & L streets NW
Metro Center – Boards at the station’s north entrance at 12th & G streets NW
Gallery Place – Boards at the station’s north entrance at 7th & H streets NW (by Chinese Friendship Archway)*
*Wheelchair accessible vehicle available at 7th Street NW between F & G streets
Judiciary Square – Boards at 4th & E streets NW
Union Station – Boards at Massachusetts Ave & E St NE
*Wheelchair accessible vehicle available at First & G streets NE entrance
Additional rail and bus options:
Virginia
- VRE Fredericksburg Line from Franconia-Springfield, King St (Alexandria), or Crystal City to Union Station
- Loudoun County Transit Commuter Bus Service – Serves Farragut North, Metro Center, Judiciary Square
- Omniride Express Bus Service – Serves Farragut North, Metro Center
Maryland
- MARC Penn, Camden, or Brunswick Line to Union Station
- MTA Commuter Bus Service – Serves Farragut North, Metro Center
DC
- DC Circulator Dupont Circle - Georgetown - Rosslyn Line
- DC Circulator Georgetown - Farragut North - Union Station - Union Station Line
A wheelchair accessible vehicle will be available at the same location as shuttle buses unless otherwise noted. Customers are also encouraged to consider regular route Metrobus service as an alternative and Red Line customers traveling to/from downtown Dec 22-24, may also consider transferring to/from the Green Line via Fort Totten.
