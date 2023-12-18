Metro Red Line closures begin Dec. 18. Here’s what you need to know.

A two-week construction project on Metro’s Red Line to perform major safety repairs will disrupt commutes until the end of the year.

Officials say there will be no Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place from Monday, Dec. 18 through Saturday, Dec. 30.

Metro says the closures will allow them to perform critical safety repairs to the tunnel and track infrastructure, upgrade signal and communications systems, and install new platform edge lights.

They will also work to repair the deteriorated concrete ceiling above both tracks and other essential maintenance in hopes of avoiding future service disruptions.

"Ridership is historically 40 percent lower during this time and completing the work with a small number of stations where Red Line service is unavailable will get the work done faster and affect fewer customers," Metro said in a press release online. "In two weeks, Metro crews will be able to accomplish what would normally take three months if done on weekends."

METRO RED LINE CLOSURES SUMMARY

- No Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place from Monday, Dec. 18 through Saturday, Dec. 30.

Farragut North will be closed, and no Red Line service will be available at Metro Center (upper level). Normal service will operate on all other lines serving 97 of Metro’s 98 rail stations.

- Trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will continue to provide service to Metro Center. Customers will be able to access the station at both entrances on 12th Street NW, while the entrances on G Street NW at 11th and 13th streets will be closed to accommodate equipment and work crews.

- Customers traveling to Gallery Place will be able to use the Red Line from Glenmont. The Yellow and Green lines will provide normal service.

- During construction only Farragut North will be closed for the entire duration of the project and frequent shuttle buses will run to every station affected.

- From Friday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 24, Metro will extend the work zone with no Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Union Station. Farragut North and Judiciary Square stations will be closed and Red Line service will be unavailable on the upper level at Metro Center and Gallery Place. Additionally, the Gallery Place entrance at 9th & G streets NW will be closed.

Free Shuttle Service

Shuttles will operate every 6-8 minutes during Metrorail operating hours:

December 18-21 and 25-30, 2023

No Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place

Farragut North closed

Metro Center no Red Line service (upper level); Blue, Orange and Silver lines normal service

Trains will operate in two segments:

Between Shady Grove and Dupont Circle every 8 -10 minutes

Between Gallery Place and Glenmont every 10 -12 minutes

Free shuttle buses replace trains.

Shuttle 1: Express service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place.

Boarding locations:

Dupont Circle – Boards at the station’s north entrance at Connecticut Ave & Q St NW

Gallery Place – Boards at the station’s north entrance at 7th & H streets NW (by Chinese Friendship Archway)*

*Wheelchair accessible vehicle available at 7th Street NW between F & G streets

Shuttle 2: Express service between Dupont Circle and Farragut West.

Boarding locations:

Dupont Circle – Boards at the station’s south entrance at 19th St & Dupont Circle NW

Farragut West – Boards at the station’s west entrance at 18th & I streets NW

Shuttle 3: Local service between Dupont Circle, Farragut North, Metro Center, and Gallery Place.

Boarding locations:

Dupont Circle – Boards at the station’s north Entrance at Connecticut Ave & Q St NW

Farragut North – Boards at station’s north entrance (by Mayflower Hotel) at Connecticut & L streets NW

Metro Center – Boards at the station’s north entrance at 12th & G streets NW

Gallery Place – Boards at the station’s north entrance at 7th & H streets NW (by Chinese Friendship Archway)*

*Wheelchair accessible vehicle available at 7th Street NW between F & G streets

The weekend of December 22-24, 2023

No Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Union Station

Farragut North and Judiciary Square closed

Metro Center: no Red Line service (upper level); Blue, Orange and Silver lines normal service

Gallery Place: no Red Line service (upper level); Green and Yellow lines normal service

Trains will operate in two segments:

Between Shady Grove and Dupont Circle every 8-10 minutes.

Between Union Station and Glenmont every 8-10 minutes.

Farragut North, Metro Center (upper level), Gallery Place (upper level), Judiciary Square closed

Free shuttle buses replace trains.

Shuttle 1: Express service every 6-8 minutes between Dupont Circle and Union Station.

Boarding locations:

Dupont Circle – Boards at the station’s north entrance at Connecticut Ave & Q St NW

Union Station – Boards at Massachusetts Ave & E St NE*

*Wheelchair accessible vehicle available at First & G streets NE entrance

Shuttle 2: Express service between Dupont Circle and Farragut West

Boarding locations:

Dupont Circle – Boards at the station’s north entrance at Connecticut Ave & Q St NW

Farragut West – Boards at the station’s west entrance at 18th & I streets NW

Shuttle 3: Local service between Dupont Circle, Farragut North, Metro Center, Gallery Place, Judiciary Sq, and Union Station.

Boarding locations:

Dupont Circle – Boards at the station’s north Entrance at Connecticut Ave & Q St NW

Farragut North – Boards at station’s north entrance (by Mayflower Hotel) at Connecticut & L streets NW

Metro Center – Boards at the station’s north entrance at 12th & G streets NW

Gallery Place – Boards at the station’s north entrance at 7th & H streets NW (by Chinese Friendship Archway)*

*Wheelchair accessible vehicle available at 7th Street NW between F & G streets

Judiciary Square – Boards at 4th & E streets NW

Union Station – Boards at Massachusetts Ave & E St NE

*Wheelchair accessible vehicle available at First & G streets NE entrance

Additional rail and bus options:

Virginia

Maryland

DC

A wheelchair accessible vehicle will be available at the same location as shuttle buses unless otherwise noted. Customers are also encouraged to consider regular route Metrobus service as an alternative and Red Line customers traveling to/from downtown Dec 22-24, may also consider transferring to/from the Green Line via Fort Totten.

For more information and a full list of travel alternatives, visit here.