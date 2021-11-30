Some DC area communities could see light flurries today

It’s an overcast and cold morning, and some communities may even see some flurries or a snow shower as the sun comes up.

The best chance for some "flake spotting" will likely be in counties north of DC as a disturbance tracks across Pennsylvania.

After the noon hour, the clouds should begin to break up and more sun will help coax temperatures up to around 45 to 50.

It’s also a bit breezy in northern counties behind the system but not nearly as gusty as yesterday.

Even so, dress for wind chill temperatures in the 30s to low 40s.

Another cold night ahead as temperatures head for around 32.

