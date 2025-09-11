911 service restored in DC after Thursday disruptions, officials confirm
WASHINGTON - D.C.’s public safety communications center says that the issues with emergency calls not being answered have been resolved.
In a post around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, the Office of Unified Communications said some 911 calls were failing to connect with call takers or were being dropped after pickup.
A second post just before 9 a.m. said the service issues had been corrected.
Officials released a backup emergency line during the disruption.
No details were given on what caused the disruption or how widespread it was.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Office of Unified Communications.