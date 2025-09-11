911 service restored in DC after Thursday disruptions, officials confirm

The Brief D.C. officials say earlier 911 call disruptions have been resolved. Some calls were dropped or failed to connect Thursday morning. A backup emergency number was shared during the outage.



D.C.’s public safety communications center says that the issues with emergency calls not being answered have been resolved.

In a post around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, the Office of Unified Communications said some 911 calls were failing to connect with call takers or were being dropped after pickup.

A second post just before 9 a.m. said the service issues had been corrected.

Officials released a backup emergency line during the disruption.

No details were given on what caused the disruption or how widespread it was.