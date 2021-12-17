Some 7000-series trains reentered service Friday, Metro says

Metro officials say the first of the 7000-series trains reentered service Friday under the transit system's new inspection protocols.

An October derailment led to the withdrawal of the entire 7000-series line of trains. The Kawasaki-made 7000-series are the newest set of trains in service and the 748 cars comprise about 60% of the fleet.

Officials say additional 7000-series trains will gradually be put back into service in the coming weeks.

The derailment was determined to have been caused by lingering problem with the wheels and axles of the trains. Reduced service on the transit system is expected through the end of the year.