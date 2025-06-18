Solutions to ease airplane noise near DCA could be on the way following year-long study

The Brief Possible solutions to reduce aircraft noise coming from DCA have been revealed. They include traveling over less populated areas and maximizing altitude. The plan will still need to be approved by county leaders and aviation authorities.



A year-long study is finally complete, and residents across the DMV could be one step closer to less noise from aircraft traffic coming in and out of Reagan National Airport.

What we know:

At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Land Use Policy committee meeting less than 24 hours ago, board members learned possible solutions and the outcome of a year-long study conducted by Vianair to address and ultimately help aircraft noise impacting the quality of life for residents in Fairfax County, Alexandria, Arlington and some parts of Maryland and D.C.

The potential solutions include maximizing flight paths over the Potomac River and industrial areas, highways, utility corridors and fewer homes, focusing on maximizing altitude and reducing concentration over noise-sensitive areas.

The discussion on the study’s results and potential mitigation efforts took place Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

It's welcome news for the many residents who have spent years posting complaints and videos online about the aircraft noise coming to and from DCA.

"It sounds like a lot of work and a lot of money. I don’t know if that’s worth it. They should move to a place where they don’t have any noise," said Carol, an Alexandria resident.

Arlington resident, Sayris Brtuz, told FOX 5 that on a scale of one to 10, the airplane noise coming out of DCA is a seven.

Big picture view:

Ultimately, the goal of Vianair’s study focuses on planes traveling over less populated areas.

From here, the study’s proposals would have to be approved by county leaders, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and the Federal Aviation Administration.