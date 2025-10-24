Solaire Social Food Hall closes suddenly in Silver Spring

Just 17 months after opening in downtown Silver Spring, Solaire Social Food Hall is closing on Friday.

What we know:

Vendors were reportedly told on Wednesday that the food hall would be closing Friday, October 24.

"After 7 years of dreaming and 1.5 years of pouring my heart into this space, I’m heartbroken… but not hopeless," said ice cream shop Shuga x Ice on Facebook.

All vendors are reportedly required to vacate by 10 p.m. on Friday.

The backstory:

The food hall at 8200 Dixon Lane opened in May 2024 and featured nearly a dozen vendors, including Laud Shawarma and El Jefe Wood Fired Pizza.

Two other nearby food halls, The Heights in Friendship Heights and The Block in North Bethesda, have closed. The Heights was open for less than two years before closing its doors.