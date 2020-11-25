Socially distanced Santa coming to Westfield Montgomery Mall this weekend

The Christmas season is almost upon us, and Santa Claus is coming to town – but he’s going to be keeping his distance.

Jolly Old Saint Nick will be available at Westfield Montgomery starting Black Friday – but with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

This year, the mall is asking anyone who wishes to have their tyke’s picture taken with Santa to make an appointment online. You can check for times by clicking here.

In addition, everyone in the party – all family members – are asked to wear a face covering.

Santa will be wearing one too.

Finally, kids will not be permitted to sit on Santa’s lap – but they can sit on a bench directly in front of him.

Tysons Corner Center in Virginia recently announced the return of Santa with similar precautions.