Westfield Malls in greater DC area closing amid coronavirus crisis

As the coronavirus spreads into the DMV, several malls announced overnight that they would temporarily close - including Westfield malls in Montgomery County and Annapolis.

Westfield Montgomery, Westfield Wheaton, and Westfield Annapolis all posted statements to their Instagram accounts indicating they would close as the region grapples with the challenge of slowing COVID-19's advance:

After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily close the majority of our shopping center operations to further contribute to the fight against this pandemic. We are doing everything we can to ensure that essential retailers will remain open to support you.

The company posted a link in its Instagram bio to help consumers find out how they could access the retailers.

