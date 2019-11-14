So fluffy! Alpaca expo coming to Fredericksburg this weekend

article

With all their fluff and grace, Alpacas will take over the Fredericksburg Expo and Meeting Center for a two-day weekend affair.

The Virginia Alpaca Proprietors and Reproducers Affiliation Alpaca Expo will showcase alpacas from across the U.S. on Nov. 16 through Nov. 17. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with the gentle four-legged mammals and proprietors.

Alpacas are characterized by their super soft fur, long necks and large warm eyes-- they are incredibly gentle and good with adults and children.

There will also be a fall derby closeout, showing alpacas' wools and different exhibitions.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

For more information visit the offical Virginia Alpaca Owners and Breeders Association website.