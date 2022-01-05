Snowstorm leaves Maryland family stranded on train for 36 hours

Several families who were stranded during Monday’s snowstorm are just arriving home.

One Maryland family says they were supposed to arrive at Union Station from Florida yesterday morning. Instead, they arrived Wednesday morning after several delays and stand-still traffic on the train back home to Lanham, Maryland.

The Tucker family told FOX 5 that everything was normal until they reached Fredericksburg, Virginia. That’s when their train reportedly came to a standstill for several hours.

Laurie Tucker says she was returning from a family vacation with her husband and their three young children. She says the only information provided to passengers on board the train was that there was inclement weather, and they’d get moving shortly – that was not the case.

Ultimately, Tucker says she and her family were stuck on the train for 36 hours coming back from Florida. She says her youngest child, who is 1, was down to one diaper. Her 7-year-old daughter, who has special needs, was given a sleeper after 13 hours since she is prone to seizures.

FOX 5 did reach out to Amtrak about this incident. We’re awaiting their response.