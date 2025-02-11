Tractor-trailer crash causes ramp closures on I-95 South

The snow caused chaos on I-95 South Tuesday as some drivers were getting out of their cars and walking along the road after ramp closures left them stuck in standstill traffic.

I-95 South ramps closed due to crash, icy conditions

A tractor-trailer crash at the Springfield Interchange, also known as the Mixing Bowl, forced the closure of the ramp from westbound I-495 to southbound I-95, causing major delays beginning just before 6 p.m.

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination reported that the ramp reopened shortly after 8 p.m.

Video footage shows the area resembling a parking lot, with drivers idling in their vehicles.

Some people were spotted walking against traffic, appearing to head toward police officers for information or guidance.

The closures affected the southbound ramp from I-495 to the Express Lanes, as well as the northbound ramp to the main outer loop.