'Snow Team Heroes': DC asking for volunteers to help vulnerable individuals during winter storm

D.C. leaders say they’re working urgently to prepare for this weekend’s snowstorm.

While they’ve got crews in place, ready to help out those who need it, they’re also asking for your help to support some of our neighbors most in need of assistance.

What we know:

Nearly 20 pre-treatment trucks have already hit the streets of D.C. after crews spent the day mixing tons of brine.

"Our snow team is fast and furious at work right now," said Steven Walker, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Mayor.

Walker said more than 300 heavy and light plows are ready to deploy.

"Starting with the main roads and into the residential," Walker said. "This is gonna be a pretty big snow, but we’re ready, and we want all of our residents to be ready."

Community effort:

Along with the city crew preparations, Serve D.C. —a volunteer program in partnership with the mayor’s office — handed out salt, shovels and supplies to the " Snow Team Heroes ."

These are D.C. residents who volunteer to shovel sidewalks and driveways of senior citizens and folks with disabilities who aren’t able to do so themselves.

"We’ve got all the supplies; we just need the support," said Dominique A. Scott with Serve D.C.

"The need is there, and we’re happy to do everything we can to assist," Scott went on to say. "A lot of our senior citizens open the door and smile and just want to say thank you."

Scott said already that 1,500 people have called to ask for help through that program. She’s asking for more volunteers to step up as D.C. braces for its most significant snow in several years.

"There can be real fear and concern when snow is coming to the District," she said. "We’re thrilled with the hundreds of people that have shown up but we definitely need more."

What you can do:

You can sign up to volunteer at snowteam.dc.gov , or call 311.

That does not begin until 24 hours after snowfall stops.