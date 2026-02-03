Snow removal enforcement resumes in Arlington

The Brief Arlington County has resumed enforcement of its snow removal ordinance. The ordinance requires all property owners to clear snow and ice from sidewalks. Enforcement had been suspended due to the combination of ice and low temperatures.



More than a week after a major winter storm, a snowy sidewalk may cost you.

What we know:

Arlington officials announced Tuesday that they are now enforcing the county's snow removal ordinance once again.

The ordinance requires all property owners – both commercial and residential – to clear snow and ice from public sidewalks adjacent to their property, otherwise they could face a fine of between $50 and $100, depending on the length of the sidewalk.

Officials had suspended enforcement because of last week’s ice and low temperatures.

What they're saying:

"This is just some of my work that I did right here," Lakisha Thomas told Fox 5 Tuesday, pointing at a snow-free sidewalk she'd cleaned off herself. She added that she thinks the renewed enforcement in Arlington is a good thing, saying, "I mean even if you walk around, and you look down here, across the street and stuff, it still looks bad."

Dig deeper:

Other localities are also adjusting how officials go about enforcing snow removal.

In the District, officials also suspended enforcement of their ordinance. Tuesday, they said inspections have resumed, but fines have not.

Prince George’s County officials said they’re still holding off on enforcing the county's ordinance because of safety concerns – but they are working with business owners to make sure the work ultimately gets done.

Meanwhile, Fairfax County officials said they don’t have a snow removal ordinance requiring residents to clear sidewalks, but they are still encouraging people and businesses to do their part.