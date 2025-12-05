Snow creates hazardous Friday commute in DMV

The Brief Snow Friday morning created hazardous travel across parts of the DMV. Crashes were reported on snow‑covered roads. Officials urge caution, with NWS warning roads can be slick even when they look wet.



Snow created a messy and hazardous commute for drivers across parts of the Washington, D.C. region Friday.

The winter weather moved into the area during the early hours and remained through the morning commute.

READ MORE: DC weather: Snow across parts of region Friday morning prompts school delays, disrupts commute

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick was in Fredericksburg, Virginia near exit 17 and Interstate 95 around 7a.m. where an SUV and a box truck collided on the snow-covered roadway. The combination of cold temperatures, precipitation and busy roads led to numerous similar crashes across the area.

The National Weather Service says each year there are over 1,000 deaths and 100,000 injuries due to vehicle crashes during winter weather in the U.S.

School closings, delays in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Friday, December 5

Timeline:

Futurecast radar shows snow spreading during the 7 and 8 a.m. hours and tapering by 9 a.m. Any lingering flakes should clear by midday. The afternoon will be mostly dry, with cloudy skies and extreme cold.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible south of the District and in parts of central, eastern and western Virginia. Closer to Washington, D.C. and areas north and west, accumulations may be limited to a coating or an inch.

Officials advise cleaning snow off your vehicle before hitting the road to prevent flying snow from causing accidents. Drivers are urged to slow down, leave extra space between vehicles and avoid using cruise control in slippery conditions.

The NWS also urges drivers to stay well back from snowplows and remember that roads can be slick even when they appear wet.

Winter Driving Safety Tips from the National Weather Service

Even trucks and SUVs with four-wheel drive can lose traction in snow.

Thoroughly clean snow off your car, including the roof.

Remember that bridges freeze before roads.

Leave extra distance between vehicles.

Stay well back from snowplows.

Slow down and avoid using cruise control.

Roads can be slick even when they look wet.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Snow creates hazardous Friday commute in DMV