Snow flurries fall in Frederick Monday
FREDERICK, Md. - Wow! Old Man Winter is not done with us yet!
FOX 5 captured this winter-like scene over the skies in Frederick as snow flurries fell Monday morning.
The temperatures took a drop over the weekend and into the start of the workweek. We should see warmer temperatures later this week.
Don’t worry – no accumulation is expected. But what a reminder that winter weather is still trying to make a comeback!
