Snow cream: What it is and how to make it

The Brief The D.C. area is seeing significant snowfall this weekend. If you're stuck inside, you can make a sweet treat called snow cream. It's made with just four ingredients and only takes a few minutes to mix up.



The DMV is bracing for a major winter storm this weekend.

The region is expected to see significant snowfall, and a Winter Storm Watch is in place from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

Residents are being told to prepare for dangerous road conditions, and are being advised to limit travel if possible.

So, while you're stuck in the house this weekend, one thing you can whip up with some freshly fallen flakes is snow cream.

Step outside for a bowl of snow, then snuggle up with this yummy dessert.

What is snow cream?

A sweet treat:

Snow cream is just that — a mixture of snow and sweetened cream!

It's a simple delight that people have been enjoying for decades and it only takes minutes to mix up.

Snow cream ingredients

What you need:

It's typically made with just four ingredients.

1 can of evaporated milk (or substitute 1 ½ cups of half-and-half, heavy cream or non-dairy milk)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

A bowl of snow (about 8-12 cups)

How to make it:

Mix up the milk, sugar and vanilla. Go grab your snow, then pour the mixture over it while combining with a spatula.

Eat it quickly, snow cream melts fast!

Is it safe to eat snow?

Expert opinions:

Snow is safe to eat as long as you are sure to pick it up when it's fresh and untouched. Make sure that it isn’t discolored and never eat snow that's been plowed.

This weekend's winter storm is expected to bring anywhere from 8 to 12+ inches of snow for the main D.C. region, so it's likely safe to eat – but again, take the topmost layers and inspect for any dirt or debris.