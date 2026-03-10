Student charged after bringing loaded gun to Gaithersburg High School, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A Gaithersburg High School student has been charged after police say he brought a loaded handgun to school.
Police say the 17-year-old is being charged as an adult.
What we know:
Officers responded to Gaithersburg High School around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10 after receiving a report about a weapon possibly on school grounds.
School staff told officers that they received an anonymous tip from a community member stating that a specific student was in possession of a handgun.
School staff, MCPS security personnel and police officers quickly found the student and searched his backpack.
Inside was a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine. The serial number had been scratched out.
The charges:
The 17-year-old student was arrested and taken to the Central Processing Unit. Police say he will be charged as an adult with the following counts:
- Dangerous Weapon on School Property
- Handgun on Person
- Loaded Handgun on Person
- Minor in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number
Police say they will not be releasing a photo of the suspect because he is a juvenile.