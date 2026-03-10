Expand / Collapse search

Student charged after bringing loaded gun to Gaithersburg High School, police say

Published  March 10, 2026 9:22pm EDT
The Brief

    • A Gaithersburg High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school Tuesday.
    • Police say the 17-year-old suspect was found in possession of a  .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine.
    • He is being charged as an adult with multiple counts.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A Gaithersburg High School student has been charged after police say he brought a loaded handgun to school. 

Police say the 17-year-old is being charged as an adult. 

What we know:

Officers responded to Gaithersburg High School around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10 after receiving a report about a weapon possibly on school grounds.

School staff told officers that they received an anonymous tip from a community member stating that a specific student was in possession of a handgun.

School staff, MCPS security personnel and police officers quickly found the student and searched his backpack. 

Inside was a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine. The serial number had been scratched out. 

The charges:

The 17-year-old student was arrested and taken to the Central Processing Unit. Police say he will be charged as an adult with the following counts:

  • Dangerous Weapon on School Property
  • Handgun on Person
  • Loaded Handgun on Person
  • Minor in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number

Police say they will not be releasing a photo of the suspect because he is a juvenile.

