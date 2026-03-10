Student charged after bringing loaded gun to Gaithersburg High School, police say

article

The Brief A Gaithersburg High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school Tuesday. Police say the 17-year-old suspect was found in possession of a .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine. He is being charged as an adult with multiple counts.



Police say the 17-year-old is being charged as an adult.

What we know:

Officers responded to Gaithersburg High School around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10 after receiving a report about a weapon possibly on school grounds.

School staff told officers that they received an anonymous tip from a community member stating that a specific student was in possession of a handgun.

School staff, MCPS security personnel and police officers quickly found the student and searched his backpack.

Inside was a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine. The serial number had been scratched out.

The charges:

The 17-year-old student was arrested and taken to the Central Processing Unit. Police say he will be charged as an adult with the following counts:

Dangerous Weapon on School Property

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Minor in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number

Police say they will not be releasing a photo of the suspect because he is a juvenile.