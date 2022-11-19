Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line: 'If my dogs ain't fresh, I ain't fresh'

article

Rapper Snoop Dogg has taken on a new business venture by creating his new pet accessory line.

"Snoop Doggie Doggs" includes dog apparel, plush toys, bowls, and leashes. The products, which mimic Snoop's style, are also for cats. The products can be found at SnoopDoggieDoggs.com and Amazon's store.

"If my dogs ain't fresh I ain't fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!" Snoop Dogg said in a news release.

The products range in size XS-XL and the 'big dog' size. Prices also range from $14.99 to $99.99.

"Snoop Dogg was, without a question, the most fitting and amazing partner we could think of in the dog and pet space," Rob Brandegee, Co-Founder of Little Earth Productions, Inc, said. "Snoop's personality and authenticity are undeniably evident in our creative pet product offerings, and we couldn't be more thrilled to share the new Snoop Doggie Doggs brand with you ahead of the holidays – it's the perfect holiday gift for pet owners this season. Talk about a holiday treat."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.