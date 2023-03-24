Smoke seen in Baltimore County after tanker truck fire on I-795; all lanes closed

article

A large plume of smoke can be seen in Baltimore County after a tanker truck caught fire on I-795 Friday morning.

The Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted around 6:35 a.m. that there was a truck fire by the I-795/I-695 interchange in Baltimore County.

MDSHA says the crash is located on I-795 North past I-695. All lanes are closed in both directions.

The tanker truck was filled with fuel. Clean-up efforts are underway at the scene.

The driver of the tanker truck was transported to shock trauma to treat their injuries. No other injuries were reported as a result of this crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.