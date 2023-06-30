Smoke from Canada wildfires triggers Code Orange Air Quality Alert Friday for much of DC region

A hot and hazy Friday as smoky air from Canada’s wildfires again blankets much of the Washington D.C. area.

The smoke has triggered a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in the District and in most of the surrounding areas in Maryland and Virginia.

The National Weather Service says a Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. These sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

NWS says the effects of hazy air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. N-95 masks can also help reduce smoke inhalation and potential health risks.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we can expect mostly dry conditions across the D.C. region Friday with the chance of some scattered pop-up showers later in the day.

The heat and humidity will build - and that could spark a few isolated sprinkles into the later afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures Friday will be around 90 degrees.

A chance for some showers Saturday morning with a hot and humid temperatures again close to 90 degrees. The heat and humidity could trigger some storms Saturday evening.

The heat and humidity are expected to build through the Fourth of July Tuesday and into the rest of the week.