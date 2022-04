Smoke and flames billowed from the roof of an apartment building that was on fire Monday in Fairfax as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue

The three-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Mozart Brigade Lane.

No injuries have been reported at this time.