Smithsonian’s National Zoo welcomes 2 sloth bear cubs

The Brief The National Zoo has welcomed two newborn sloth bear cubs. The cubs are healthy and will remain off exhibit until spring 2026. Sloth bears are vulnerable in the wild, making the births important for conservation.



The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is celebrating the birth of two sloth bear cubs.

What we know:

The cubs were born Dec. 7 in an off-exhibit den at the Zoo’s Asia Trail to their 6-year-old mother, Molly.

The sex of each cub has not been determined, and they have not yet been named. Zookeepers say the cubs and their mother appear healthy. They say Molly is caring for them in a darkened indoor den. Animal care staff are monitoring the family remotely via cameras and are providing food and fresh nesting materials.

What's next:

The cubs are not on public view. They will remain in their den until spring 2026, when they are expected to begin exploring the outdoor Asia Trail exhibit with their mother.

Sloth bear cubs in their habitat at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute on Jan. 6, 2026. At a month old, the cubs are starting to grow fur and open their eyes. Photo credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biolog Expand

Molly’s pregnancy resulted from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding program with the Zoo’s male bears.

Sloth bears are native to the Indian subcontinent and typically live in lowland forests and grasslands. They are recognizable by their shaggy coats, sickle-shaped claws, flexible snouts and unique ear tufts.

They are omnivores and use their claws to break open termite mounds.

Sloth bear cubs are born blind, with their eyes opening at about one month. They begin walking at around 45 days, and by two months, they ride on their mother’s back for protection. Cubs nurse for about a year.

Sloth bears are listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the National Zoo is one of the few zoos that house them.