Smithsonian's National Zoo asks for public's help naming cheetah cubs

The Smithsonian's National Zoo welcomed a litter of four cheetah cubs - three males and one female.

Now you can help name them!

The zoo is asking for the public's help naming each cub. Voters can select their favorite names until May 27.

There are three possible name choices for the female cub and five choices for the three male cubs.

Female options:

- Amabala: Zulu for “spots”

- Vivace: A musical term meaning short, lively and brisk

- Iambe: One of the two daughters of the mountain nymph, Echo, in Greek mythology

Male options:

- Jabari: Swahili for “fearless” or “brave one”

- Hasani: Swahili for “handsome”

- Phoenix: A mythical bird associated with the sun that regenerates or is otherwise born again from its own ashes

- Erindi: A protected reserve in Namibia where many cheetahs are re-released

- Tolbo: Mongolian for “spot”

Voters can submit their choice on the zoo's website.

The winning names will be announced May 28.