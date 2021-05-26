Smithsonian to fully reopen museums by August on staggered schedule

The Smithsonian has announced it will reopen 10 of its museums throughout the summer, marking a full reopening of the Smithsonian since closing to the public in March 2020.

These locations will open on a staggered schedule from June through August. All museums will reopen with added health and safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many with reduced hours of operation. Visitors will need to reserve free, timed-entry passes for most locations.

The reopening schedule is listed below:

Thursday, June 10: Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City

Friday, June 18: National Museum of Natural History

Wednesday, June 23: National Museum of the American Indian in New York City

Friday, July 16: National Museum of African Art and National Museum of Asian Art Freer Gallery

Friday, July 30: National Air and Space Museum and Smithsonian Institution Building (the "Castle")

Friday, Aug. 6: Anacostia Community Museum

Friday, Aug. 20: Hirshhorn Museum (Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden remains open)

Friday, Aug. 27: National Postal Museum

Some museum cafes, exhibits, galleries, interactives, theaters, retail stores or indoor spaces may be closed or operating at a limited capacity. Detailed information for visitors is available on the museum websites.