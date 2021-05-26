Smithsonian to fully reopen museums by August on staggered schedule
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Smithsonian has announced it will reopen 10 of its museums throughout the summer, marking a full reopening of the Smithsonian since closing to the public in March 2020.
These locations will open on a staggered schedule from June through August. All museums will reopen with added health and safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many with reduced hours of operation. Visitors will need to reserve free, timed-entry passes for most locations.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: How to see the pandas when the National Zoo reopens this weekend
The reopening schedule is listed below:
Thursday, June 10: Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City
Friday, June 18: National Museum of Natural History
Wednesday, June 23: National Museum of the American Indian in New York City
Friday, July 16: National Museum of African Art and National Museum of Asian Art Freer Gallery
Friday, July 30: National Air and Space Museum and Smithsonian Institution Building (the "Castle")
Friday, Aug. 6: Anacostia Community Museum
Friday, Aug. 20: Hirshhorn Museum (Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden remains open)
Friday, Aug. 27: National Postal Museum
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Advertisement
Some museum cafes, exhibits, galleries, interactives, theaters, retail stores or indoor spaces may be closed or operating at a limited capacity. Detailed information for visitors is available on the museum websites.