The Smithsonian Food History Weekend begins tonight – and you’ll be able to enjoy the banquet of content from your own home this year.

Thursday night’s Smithsonian Food History Gala will feature the presentation of the Julia Child Award to Food Tank co-founder Danielle Nierenberg, along with comments from authors, state officials, and renowned chefs. The special guests Thursday night will include Jose Andres.

The weekend highlights will include four Deep Dish Dialogue panel discussions, three cooking demonstrations and an online gallery featuring artwork and museum collections on historical food justice movements.

Some of the panelists include Nierenberg, Andres, Washington Post food and business reporter Laura Reiley; Vimlendra Sharan of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations; and Soul Fire Farm director Leah Penniman.

The weekend will pay special attention to addressing food inequality – with discussions on COVID-19 and hunger, food justice and bringing a “better deal” to food workers.

You must pre-register for the event.

To read an in-depth breakdown of the event or pre-register, by clicking here.

