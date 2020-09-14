Smithsonian to welcome visitors back to 4 museums today

article

This Friday, the Smithsonian Institution will reopen four additional museums to the public with new health and safety measures in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The four museums reopening include the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian American Art Museum, and Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Smithsonian officials say the museums will have reduced days and hours of operation.

If you plan to visit each museum, you will need to reserve free timed-entry passes to visit most locations.

