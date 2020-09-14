Expand / Collapse search

Smithsonian to welcome visitors back to 4 museums today

Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
article

National Museum of African American History & Culture

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - This Friday, the Smithsonian Institution will reopen four additional museums to the public with new health and safety measures in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Four more Smithsonian museums opening today

Four more Smithsonian museums will open today with coronavirus guidelines in place.

The four museums reopening include the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian American Art Museum, and Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Smithsonian officials say the museums will have reduced days and hours of operation. 

If you plan to visit each museum, you will need to reserve free timed-entry passes to visit most locations.

Four Smithsonian museums reopen tomorrow

This Friday, the Smithsonian Institution will reopen four additional museums to the public with new health and safety measures in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Visit the Smithsonian Institution's website for more information