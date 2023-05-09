Smash-and-grab robberies investigated at mobile phone stores in Montgomery County

Authorities are investigating after two smash-and-grab robberies were reported Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.

Officers responded to the T-Mobile store on Great Seneca Highway in the Germantown area just after 12:50 a.m. where they found burglars had smashed the glass front door of the business.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick was at the scene and said the phones in the store's display cases were missing.

Just about an hour later, police say burglars struck the Verizon store on Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood. Alnwick says an employee told her the thieves stole phone from the front display cases, and were also able to steal electronics from the back.

Officials are still searching for suspect in the cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-279-8000.