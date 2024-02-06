Small dog 'Mr. BIG' reunited with his owner after an early morning DC fire

D.C. Fire and Emergency services responded to an early morning fire in Northwest, D.C.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Officials arrived in the area of 1200 block of 30th Street in response to a box alarm fire. According to officials, two adults, one child, and one small dog were displaced with no additional services needed.

READ MORE: Suspect dressed in construction outfit robs bank few blocks away from White House: police

While responding to this incident, officials captured a tender moment of a dog ‘Mr. B.I.G’ being returned to his owner.

No reported injuries at this time. This continues to be an ongoing investigation.