Multiple injured after shooting in DC’s Chinatown neighborhood; police search for gunman

The Brief • Several men were injured when gunshots rang out early Wednesday in Chinatown.

• Police say two men were found in the 700 block of 6th Street NW with gunshot wounds.

• Investigators are searching for a Black male wearing all black with black dreadlocks.

Authorities are investigating after several men were injured when gunshots rang out early Wednesday in D.C.’s Chinatown neighborhood.

What we know:

Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 6th Street NW near Capital One Arena. Officers arrived to find two men, conscious and breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital. One of the victims suffered injuries considered non‑life‑threatening. The second victim suffered serious injuries.

A third adult male victim later arrived at a hospital as a walk‑in.

Investigators are searching for a Black male wearing all black with black dreadlocks. Anyone with information is urged to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.