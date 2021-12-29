Silver Spring woman Peggy Camp celebrates 102nd birthday

A special birthday shout-out to this very special young at heart lady – Ms. Peggy Camp, who turns 102 years old Wednesday!

She lives in Silver Spring, but has traveled to China, New Zealand, Australia, and Africa all to see wildlife because she loves animals.

She has four children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Her tip to others for longevity? She suggests that people keep active, enjoy their friends and family, and keep up-to-date with what is going on in the world like she does.

She watches the news, plays games on her computer, reads the paper, her bird magazines, and mystery books, and takes care of her elderly dog!

FOX 5 wishes you a wonderful birthday!