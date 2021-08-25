Silver Spring woman missing; signs of possible struggle found inside her car in Rockville: police

Authorities say there were signs of a possible struggle inside the car of a missing woman who was last seen Friday in the Rockville area of Montgomery County.

Officers say 39-year-old Alexandra Melany Quiroga from Silver Spring was last seen August 20 around midnight in the area of Aspen Hill Road and Veirs Mill Road near Aspen Hill Local Park.

Alexandra Melany Quiroga (Montgomery County Police)

Investigators say Quiroga may have been in the park just before she disappeared. Her vehicle, a beige Nissan SUV, was located in the same area and police say there were signs of a possible struggle inside.

Police describe Quiroga as 5-feet-3-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They say she may have been wearing gray sweat pants and a gray top when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Police at 240-773-5070 or 301-279-8000.