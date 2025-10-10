Silver Spring man charged with burglary and attempted sexual assault

The Brief A Silver Spring man is in custody in connection with a burglary and attempted sexual assault. Darrell Dwayne Cousar, 31, is being held without bond. Three elderly women were assaulted, including a sexual assault attempt.



Montgomery County Police have arrested a man suspected of burglary and attempted sexual assault of an elderly woman at a senior living facility.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, around 8:30 p.m, police responded to The Oaks at Four Corners in the 300 block of University Boulevard West for a reported burglary.

After an investigation, it was revealed that Darrell Dwayne Cousar, 31, allegedly assaulted two elderly women and attempted to sexually assault a third. After hearing screams for help from the victim, residents came out of their rooms to help and call 911. As calls were being made, Cousar fled the building.

What happened next? :

Officers responded to a separate call shortly after reporting a trespasser on the fourth floor of a building in the 10700 block of Columbia Pike.

Police located the trespasser, who was later identified by the victims of the assaults as Cousar, and observed that he matched the description of the suspect involved in the earlier burglary and attempted sexual assault at the senior living facility.

Cousar was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Cousar is facing multiple charges including, second-degree rape, second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, third-degree sex offense, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

He is being held without bond.











