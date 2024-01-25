Silver Spring kindergartner dies from COVID

A kindergartner in Silver Spring died after having COVID, the child’s school confirmed in a letter.

The little girl was a student at Cannon Road Elementary School and was part of the Autism Services program, according to the letter.

School officials said she passed away on Sunday, Jan. 21 after being admitted to the hospital last week, and then readmitted before succumbing to the illness.

"We are grieving this horrific loss. I ask that you keep [her] family and our staff in your prayers and thoughts during this difficult time," Principal Kristine Donohue wrote.

The school says it is working with the district to ensure resources for staff and the child’s family are available.



